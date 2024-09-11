UTEP ROTC hosts 9/11 stair climb at Sun Bowl

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- UTEP ROTC is hosting a 9/11 memorial stair climb at the Sun Bowl Stadium today, honoring the sacrifices made during the September 11 attacks. More than 1,000 participants, including military personnel, local first responders, and civilians, are expected to attend.

The event pays tribute to the bravery of first responders, firefighters, police officers, and ordinary citizens who risked their lives on that tragic day in 2001. Participants will climb the stadium stairs to symbolically retrace the steps of those who ascended the towers during the attacks.

Organizers say each step represents a commitment to remembering the lives lost and the enduring spirit of unity and resilience that followed the attacks.

The stair climb serves as a reminder to "never forget" the heroes who responded without hesitation.

Tune into Good Morning El Paso for a live look at the event, plus live interviews throughout the morning with those attending.