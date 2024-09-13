Skip to Content
Top Stories

New AFib treatment offers hope for El Paso patients

Pixabay / CC BY-SA 4.0 Ewingdo / Wikimedia / CC BY-SA 4.0
By
New
Published 4:37 AM

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- September marks Atrial Fibrillation, or AFib, Awareness Month, local doctors are educating patients to help reduce the impacts of this common but potentially dangerous condition.

AFib is a disorganized electrical rhythm of the heart, leading to an irregular and often rapid heartbeat.

Dr. Steven Hamilton, a cardiac electrophysiologist at the Hospitals of Providence, spoke to ABC-7 and explains symptoms include palpitations, shortness of breath, dizziness, and fatigue. "It tends to become much more common as people get older and people with a lot of other medical conditions," says Hamilton.

Dr. Hamilton emphasizes that diagnosis typically involves an electrocardiogram (ECG) or another heart rhythm test. He advises anyone diagnosed with A-fib to consult with a cardiac electrophysiologist to explore treatment options.

Hamilton says that at The Hospitals of Providence they have an effective treatment option available, "There's a new energy form for ablation procedures, for pulsed frequency and it's very promising, very exciting for the field. There's some safety benefits, some efficacy benefits, and it's helping a lot of people."

Pulse frequency ablation applies pulsed frequency to restore normal heart rhythm.  

The risk of developing AFib is a concern for approximately one in four adults over 40. Hamilton says not every option is the right one for everyone and going through treatment options with your doctor is crucial.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Isabella Martinez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content