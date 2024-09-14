EP Water celebrates water resources with fun activities

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Water is a precious resource in the dry, desert borderland.

Learning about the efforts to keep water flowing into the community's home was part of the EP Water Festival's goal Saturday at TECH20.

Families learned about the ways water is used daily, by demonstrations that taught children about the importance of conservation.

They enjoyed watercolor art sessions, demonstrations, and saw how the large water trucks work.

Many local organizations also had hands-on exhibits about the desert, gardening, state parks and the environment.

"This is a lot of fun we have conservation messaging about water, but its a fun event, its cultural artist celebration of water so we have our partnering of organizations," said Jennifer Barr, Conservation Manager for El Paso Water.

Those who attended were provided free water saving shower heads and faucet aerators among other items.