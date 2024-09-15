Skip to Content
Man arrested for pointing a rifle at former President Donald Trump

CNN
Published 6:36 PM

Palm Beach County, Florida (KVIA) - The Associated Press said law enforcement officials identified the man suspected of pointing a rifle with a scope in former President Donald Trump's director as Ryan Wesley Routh.

Secret Service agents shot at the suspect and he was taken into custody after briefly fleeing from the golf course.

The FBI is calling this incident an apparent assassination attempt. The investigation continues and no motive has been reported.

Yvonne Suarez

