LAS CRUCES, NM (KVIA) -- The Southern New Mexico State Fair & Rodeo is inviting all Borderland families this weekend to join the fun!

The fairgrounds open today, Wednesday, September 25 to Sunday, September 29. From carnival games, delicious fair food, to junior livestock shows, there is something in store for everyone!

