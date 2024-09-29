Actor known for playing Detective John Taggart in “Beverly Hills Cop” movies, dead at 76

FORT COLLINS, Colorado (KVIA) - John Ashton, an actor better known for playing police detective John Taggart in the "Beverly Hills Cop" franchise died, according to the Associated Press.

Ashton died Thursday in Fort Collins, Colorado according to a statement made by him manager. The statement released Sunday did not give a cause of death.

Ashton's career spanned five decades acting in films and TV series.

Better known for being a part of the starring trio made up of Eddie Murphy and Judge Reinhold in "Beverly Hills Cop", he also acted in "Midnight Run," "Gone Baby Gone," and "The Duke" alongside Robert DeNiro.

Ashton was 76.