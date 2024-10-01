The Borderland could feel impacts of dockworkers striking on East, Gulf coasts

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Experts said the International Longshoremen's Association strikes, which are affecting 36 ports between Maine and Texas, could have significant impacts on the Borderland region.

Dockworkers at affected ports began picketing starting after midnight Tuesday, in a strike over wages and automation that has the potential to cause another spike in inflation, and shortages.

Experts said the longer the strike lasts, the more detrimental the impacts will be.

Jerry Pacheco, President of the Border Industrial Association, said everyone across America would feel the impacts of a long-lasting strike. He said prices could increase, and there could be supply shortages.

Pacheco said since trade between Juarez, El Paso and the surrounding areas is a hub for the industry, our region could be uniquely impacted. Impacts on local businesses also pose concerns.