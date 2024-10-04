UTEP offers hands-on youth program for fall intercession

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) — As many students across the Borderland take a break for fall intercession, UTEP is offering a hands-on youth program to keep children engaged while helping working parents.

Socorro Herrera, program manager with UTEP's Professional and Public Programs, spoke to ABC-7 and says the program is designed to give kids a fun and educational experience. “Over here they come and have fun hands-on activities like fencing, science, arts, everything they want to do that they're not allowed because of the time for academics in the classroom,” she said.

The program is constantly evolving, offering new activities and revamped camps each year. Students are learning life long skills and most importantly fostering relationships with kids from across the Borderland.

Herrera says they work with parents and their work schedules, offering both morning and afternoon care, “Some of them say, you know what? I go to work at 8:00 in the morning, don’t worry about it. We have day care in the morning, day care in the afternoon. We have supervised lunch. Kids are never unattended,” she explained.

This camp is also unique to El Paso, it gives a sense of belonging to the young kids. “Don't let the kids miss this opportunity because they are opening their minds instead of being at home. Bring them over here so they can meet new people and get experience with the campus of the in the university,” said Herrera.

Parents can sign their children up for next week’s camp at ppp.utep.edu/youth or call (915) 747-5142 for more information.