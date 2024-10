EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso Fire were called out to a vehicle fire in south central El Paso.

It happened after 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the 6100 block of Alameda.

A camper style vehicle caught fire. An incident commander with El Paso Fire told ABC 7 that a man was inside the vehicle at the time and was taken to an area hospital for possible smoke inhalation injuries.

No word yet on what caused the fire or condition of the man.