Setting your transformative journey to wellness

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso Hormones and Anti-Aging held it's grand opening Thursday at its West El Paso location.

Dr. Genevieve Garcia says their goal is to help El Pasoans find solutions to their hormone challenges and overall well-being.

"It is a dual practice model which combines traditional OB/GYN services with functional medicine," says Garcia. "The functional side of medicine focuses more on hormones, anti-aging, vitamin replacement, just maximizing and optimizing one's health."

The duality in the practices allows for patients to be directed to the area of expertise they need to attain balance through holistic care including vitamins, skin care products, and other methods to navigate the age related challenges everyone faces through the varied facets of life.