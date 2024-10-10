Skip to Content
Top Stories

Setting your transformative journey to wellness

KVIA
By
Published 9:20 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso Hormones and Anti-Aging held it's grand opening Thursday at its West El Paso location.

Dr. Genevieve Garcia says their goal is to help El Pasoans find solutions to their hormone challenges and overall well-being.

"It is a dual practice model which combines traditional OB/GYN services with functional medicine," says Garcia. "The functional side of medicine focuses more on hormones, anti-aging, vitamin replacement, just maximizing and optimizing one's health."

The duality in the practices allows for patients to be directed to the area of expertise they need to attain balance through holistic care including vitamins, skin care products, and other methods to navigate the age related challenges everyone faces through the varied facets of life.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KVIA ABC-7

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content