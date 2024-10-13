Red Cross volunteers train to deploy to Florida

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The El Paso Chapter of the Red Cross offered a six-hour course Saturday for volunteers willing to deploy to help victims of the two hurricanes that hit Florida this past week.

The hour training course focused on sheltering procedures to instruct volunteers how to set up shelters and run them while out on deployment.

A long time volunteer and now trainer say it is a rewarding experience which is necessary at all levels.

"It is important to give back, especially during the hurricanes give back to the community it may not be our community, but its our nation, its our organization and it's a global effort, so right now its an opportunity to go out and learn new skills, and also help fellow people," said Karen Hamilton, American Red Cross Volunteer Trainer.

The Director of the West Texas Chapter of the Red Cross in El Paso said volunteers are trained and then certified. Those who choose to deploy to other parts of the country are then able to deploy and set up shelters and offer assistance.

The course was shortened to six-hours to allow volunteers to take the course and certification in one day and be ready to deploy quickly.

"They learn the basics and fundamentals of sheltering, what it takes to open a shelter, run a shelter, close down a shelter," said Anna Apodaca. "Also if they have any questions in regards on deployment they learn a little bit about deployment and what that really looks like."

Apodaca said deployments are a minimum of 14 days and no more than 21 days. Volunteers can remain in El Paso or choose the area of deployment, if asked to head to natural disaster areas they can decline.

"Whether its deploying internationally, or nationally or here locally we have lots of service jobs here that are going on, so there's plenty of opportunities," said Karen Hamilton. "The nice thing working for the Red Cross that I enjoy the most, I can say no, and you can say no, so if you are not interested in a certain project, or you don't have the time, they're perfectly acceptable answers."

Volunteers come from all walks of life. Some carry their previous experience with them and incorporate them onto their Red Cross skills training.

"I retired from an organization and I had some skills, and a lot of energy and I thought the best use here at the Red Cross and I am enjoying it," said Hamilton. "It's been a wonderful experience, it uses the skills that I already have and its teaching me some new skills."