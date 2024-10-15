Shooting near Las Cruces Applebee’s leaves one person injured

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- One person has sustained minor injuries following a shooting that took place next to a Las Cruces Applebee's, according to Las Cruces Police.

The shooting happened at just after midnight early Tuesday morning in the parking lot of the Applebee's restaurant on 2501 E Lohman Ave.

Police say a disagreement in the parking lot led to one of the parties involved driving off and firing rounds that hit the exterior of the restaurant, as well as one of the windows.

Investigators say a customer that was dining was hit by glass fragments from the window, causing minor injuries.

The Las Cruces Police Department says the incident is still an active investigation, and that they're currently following leads.