Humane Society president steps back into kennel for El Paso Giving Day

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- Humane Society of El Paso Board President Anton Conlon is once again spending 24 hours in a kennel to raise awareness and funds for homeless animals as part of El Paso Giving Day.

Conlon is living like a shelter dog—sleeping in the kennel, being fed on a schedule, and going on walks with handlers today.

He says he hopes the experience will shine a light on what shelter animals go through daily while they wait for adoption. The goal is to raise over $25,000 for the Humane Society, with all proceeds supporting the care of animals at the shelter.

The community is encouraged to visit the shelter and meet Conlon, who will stay in the kennel until either 7 p.m. today, October 17 or when the fundraising goal is met.

Tune into Good Morning El Paso to get a closer look at the challenge and to hear from Colon this morning.

For donations, visit elpasogivingday.org