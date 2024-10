SANTA TERESA, New Mexico (KVIA) - Sunland Park Fire battled a fire that started at a garage of a home along the 800 block of Blue Park Avenue.

The Sunland Park Fire Marshall is on the scene investigating the cause of the blaze that was reported just after 8:30 p.m Sunday.

No injuries have been reported.

Fire crews remain on the scene sifting through burned debris and looking for hot spots.