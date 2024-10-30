Skip to Content
Pedestrian killed on I-10 in Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A pedestrian was killed Wednesday morning following a crash in Central El Paso, according to El Paso Police.

Investigators say the crash happened on I-10 West at Piedras just before 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Special Traffic Investigators were called out to the area to investigate.

No other information was made available.

All lanes on I-10 West at Piedras are closed until further notice. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

