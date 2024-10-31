Halloween brings smiles to bed-ridden kids at EP Children’s Hospital: People, Places & Paul

EL PASO, TX -- TUNE INTO ABC-7 AT 10 PM TONIGHT FOR THIS SPECIAL REPORT: Holidays can be difficult for anyone dealing with an illness; especially for those who are stuck in a hospital.

For kids, it's even more difficult, more so on festive days like Halloween.

Nonetheless, the kids at the El Paso Children's Hospital may not have been able to head out to trick or treat tonight, but, instead, Halloween came to their rooms and their beds in a very special way.

In another edition of People, Places & Paul, ABC-7 anchor Paul Cicala volunteered at the El Paso Children's Hospital, and brought us up, close & personal with these amazing kids.

Minnie and Mickey Mouse made their rounds at El Paso Children's Hospital, not only walking thorugh the hallwyas, but, also visiting some kids that are too sick to leave their beds.

Moises, a young patient at the hospital, opened up to Paul Cicala, "It was fun, seeing a bunch of people, characters and stuff."

Moises' Halloween became much brighter as doctors, nurses, parents and volunteers paraded through multiple floors in order to provide some positivity during tough times in the hospital.

Denise Avila, the mother of a young patient named Zayden, added, "It was a surprise because (Zayden) was really excited for Halloween and he's been saying 'Happy Halloween' for the longest, and this accident happened, but, now, it feels really good."

A 7-year-old patient by the name of Chasidy collected candy as everyone passed it out, while sporting their Halloween disguises, and she also proclaimed to everyone that it was her birthday. All of the volunteers around her began to also merrily sing "Happy Birthday to you."

Chasidy proclaimed, "Thank you everyone for my birthday wishes."

The El Paso Children's Hospital continues to have parades and other functions during special times like Halloween, and beyond, to try to provide smiles and comfort to the young patients and their families.

There'll be a special Thanksgiving celebration for the kids, next month.

--

If you'd like to see other feature stories from KVIA's editions of "People, Places & Paul", you can go to our website, or click this link. In addition, we have other El Paso Children's Hospital stories HERE.