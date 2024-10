EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One person was rushed to the hospital following a water rescue.

According to El Paso Police officials, the rescue took place at Loop 375 and Zaragoza in the Lower Valley. The call came in around 4:15 a.m. Thursday.

Fire dispatch told ABC-7, a helicopter transferred a patient to the hospital. The condition of the patient is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.