EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The El Paso County Sheriff is investigating the cause of a crash at Ackerman and Mitchell Drives in Horizon.

It happened in a desert area just after 11 a.m. Saturday and left one person with injuries.

The Sheriff's Office reminds the public to wear helmets and other protective gear while operating ATV's and obey safety regulations at all times.

This is a developing story and will be updated on-air and online as information becomes available.