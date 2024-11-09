Endeavors raises awareness of the importance of Veterans’ benefits

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- In honor of Veterans Day, Endeavors is raising awareness of the importance of veterans accessing their retirement benefits.

Veterans are able to obtain various benefits regardless of their era of service and the services are provided by the Department of Veteran Affairs based on each veterans' circumstance.

Many Veterans do not take advantage of their earned benefits due to their lack of knowledge of the available programs.

"It is very important because the more we can provide to a veteran and their caregivers too, the more services we can bring to our community," said Ben Miranda, Endeavors Corporate External Affairs Officer.

Any veteran needing assistance enrolling in the various programs, can reach out to the Veterans Supportive Services at Endeavors.