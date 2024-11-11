Veterans Day parade in Northeast El Paso today

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) — Today we honor the brave men and women who fought for our country. The City of El Paso is hosting a parade to honor the veterans in our community today.

The parade will begin at 10 a.m. at Hondo Pass Drive and go up Stahala Drive, ending at Old Glory Memorial for a big ceremony.

“The one thing that I would like to include is not only, you know, that we celebrate our veterans, but we need to celebrate our veterans families as well,” Paul Albright, Chief Military Officer for the City of El Paso told ABC-7. “The families are an integral part of a veteran. And, so we need to make sure we're recognizing families at the same time.”

Today is also a reminder of the resources available to veterans in El Paso. “We are here to help you. We are here to make sure your transition, goes smoothly. We're here to help your families. But we need to connect with you,” said Albright.

Click here to find the resources available year-round.

If you cannot attend the Veterans Day parade, you can still show your support. “If you see a veteran on the street, just say thank you,” said Albright. “Support means a lot. A lot of times, our veterans don't feel supported. A lot of times our veterans feel that their sacrifice go unknown and unappreciated. So just a small token of saying thank you, tends to go a long way.”