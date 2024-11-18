Adoption Spotlight: Keyla’s love for dancing & hopes to find a forever family

EL PASO (KVIA) -- The dream of any kid is to grow up in a loving, supportive home. As part of a program called "Heart Gallery of El Paso" ABC-7 continues profiling some heart-warming children in the borderland who desperately yearn to be adopted.

ABC-7 Anchor Paul Cicala brings you another story in a series of reports with Heart Gallery of El Paso, and caught up with 10-year-old Keyla, who was taking lessons at El Paso Ballroom Dance Academy.

Keyla says she's never giving up on her hopes to be adopted, -and- sharing her love for dance with parents who can someday take her to and from practice, and support her hobby no matter what.

"It doesn't matter if you do it bad, or people argue about it, that you're not supposed to dance, it matters how you want to be when you grow up," said Keyla.

When Keyla's not at the dance studio or practicing her moves, she loves to be at the playground, or riding her bike, while also taking part in sports. She also loves doing homework in her math class. Keyla says she also wants to join the dance team once she gets into high school.

When asked what it'd mean for her to find a forever family to adopt her, Keyla said, "It would be good because I don't want to keep changing from house to house to house, I just want to stay with (one) family. What I'm feeling is that not all people want to have kids."

Keyla added, "My goal in dancing is to grow up like that and never stop."

If you're interested in adopting, and would like to see more kids from the Heart Gallery of El Paso, you can click on this LINK.

