El Paso ISD board to vote on updated school closure recommendations, what we know and what’s at stake

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- The El Paso Independent School District Board of Trustees is set to vote on updated recommendations for school closures as part of the district’s Destination District Redesign plan today.

The district says the updates aim to address a projected $32.2 million budget deficit for the upcoming, 2025-26 fiscal year. The original proposal included closing 10 elementary schools, however, the district says after gathering community feedback they updated the list.

The updated recommendations include closing six elementary schools next school year: Carlos Rivera, Lamar, Newman, Putnam, Rusk, and Zavala. Travis and Stanton Elementary would be scheduled for closure for the 2026–27 school year.

Park and Hillside Elementary were removed from the original closure list.

District leaders say the plan will reduce the deficit by nearly 66%, saving $15.5 million in fiscal year 2026 and $5.7 million in fiscal year 2027. Without these measures, officials warn the district could see larger class sizes, teacher layoffs, and program cuts to key initiatives like P-Tech, IB, arts, and extracurricular activities.

In a press release, Superintendent Diana Sayavedra said the recommendations reflect the district’s commitment to balancing fiscal responsibility with the needs of students, families, and staff. “Together, we can ensure that every student receives the education they deserve while preserving the long-term stability of our district,” Sayavedra said.

The vote is scheduled for tonight, November 19 at 5 p.m. The board will meet at the EPISD administration building. EPISD families are encouraged to sign up for public comment.

If approved, the closures will begin with the 2025–26 school year.

Stay with ABC-7 for updates on this developing story.