Skip to Content
Top Stories

Car fire burning on I-10 West near Zaragoza

By
New
Published 4:42 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police say a car fire on I-10 West is backing up traffic.

The fire is happening right after the Zaragoza exit, police say. Emergency crews have closed the right two lanes and traffic is backed up to Loop 375, officials say.

The current clearing time is set at two hours right now.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Emma Hoggard

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content