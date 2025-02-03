Mexican President says tariffs paused for one month, following call with Trump

Originally Published: 03 FEB 25 10:43 ET

Updated: 03 FEB 25 10:45 ET

By Michael Rios, CNN

(CNN) — Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said she spoke with US President Donald Trump and reached an agreement to pause tariffs for a month starting Monday.

Sheinbaum said Monday both sides also reached agreements on security and trade.

Mexico will immediately reinforce the border with 10,000 members of its National Guard, while the US committed to working on preventing high-powered weapons from being trafficked to Mexico, Sheinbaum said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.