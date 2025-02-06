City of Socorro to enforce pecan shell ordinance

SOCORRO, Texas (KVIA) -- A new pecan shell ordinance has gone into effect in the City of Socorro. It is part of the effort to prevent another red flour beetle infestation.

The ordinance establishes guidelines for proper use, treatment and disposal of pecan shells and other similar byproducts.

Socorro residents will not be allowed to use untreated byproducts for landscaping, gardening or other purposes.

Treatment methods for the pecan shells must follow guidelines set by the city. That includes the use of nontoxic techniques such as sterilization and fumigation.

City officials are authorized to inspect properties to check for noncompliance.

Failure to follow Pecan Shell Ordinance 658 will result in a Class C misdemeanor and a possible fine of up to $500 per offense. Each day that a violation continues will be classified as a separate offense.

The city may also remove or treat the pecan shells and other byproducts at the owners expense.

For more information you can visit the City of Socorro's website.