Crash near Van Horn kills two

Published 10:58 AM

VAN HORN, Texas (KVIA) -- A semi crashed east of Van Horn early Monday morning, killing the two people inside.

Investigators with Texas DPS say Palm Springs, Florida resident Jose Gomez Jimenez, 61, was driving the semi west on I-10 when his vehicle veered into the center median and struck the cement pillar of an overpass bridge.

Texas DPS officials say the passenger, Tampa, Florida resident Niurka Ulloa Reyes, 48, was pronounced dead at the scene along with Gomez Jimenez.

Texas DPS officials say the crash happened nine miles east of Van Horn on February 10, 2025 at 4:06 AM.

Officials say the crash is still under investigation and they have no other details at this time.

