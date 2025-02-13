Gas leak in Lower Valley

Update (1:58 PM): El Paso Fire Department officials tell ABC-7 that El Paso Electric is on the scene to secure utilities to neighboring homes as a precaution.

One adult foster home near the area that houses six elderly residents and employs two staff members was evacuated as a precaution, officials say.

Sun Metro is also on the scene with a relief bus for residents to sit in while they are evacuated.

El Paso Fire investigators are on the scene looking into how the gas line was ruptured, officials say. They add that there was ongoing construction and digging in the area, but it remains unclear if that was related to this incident.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- There is a gas leak on Delta Drive and South Glenwood Street in the Lower Valley.

El Paso Fire Department officials say the call came in at 11:47 AM.

There are no medical transports at this time.

Officials say the Red Cross is en route to help assist with elderly patients being evacuated. There are several religious buildings in the area.