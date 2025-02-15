14 people injured, 1 dead in CeReSo van crash

CD. JUAREZ, Chihuahua, Mexico (KVIA) - A prison transport van collided with two cars in a busy Juarez intersection killing one man.

It happened Saturday morning when a white Nissan NV350 van was taking inmates from the CeReSo-3 detention facility.

According to State Prosecutors the driver of the transport van, a state agent, ignored the street lights at Zaragoza and Juan Gabriel streets and hit a Chevy Aveo causing both vehicles to rollover.

The van also hit a Chevy Malibu.

The 40-year-old driver of the Aveo was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries where he later died.

A total of 14 people including inmates were seriously injured and taken to area hospitals after the crash according to the state's investigation agency.

Members of the national guard secured the area while first responders treated patients and the crash was investigated.

No word yet on any charges or arrests.