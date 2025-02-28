Monster Jam roars into El Paso this weekend

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- Get ready for high-flying stunts and heart-pounding action as Monster Jam returns to El Paso this weekend. The two-day event will take over the Sun Bowl Stadium on Saturday and Sunday, bringing fan-favorite trucks like Grave Digger, El Toro Loco, and Sparkle Smash to the dirt.

Some of the top drivers in the sport will compete in racing, freestyle, and skills challenges, showcasing their monster trucks’ power and agility.

Tune into Good Morning El Paso for a sneak peek into the action, including live interviews with the drivers before they hit the track this weekend.

