High Wind Warning for Dona Ana and El Paso Counties and portions of the Eastern Black Range Foothills and Sacramento Mountains

The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a High Wind Warning which will go into effect tomorrow afternoon until 8 P.M. for Dona Ana, El Paso, and Otero Counties. This includes Eastern Black Range Foothills, Sacramento Mountains, Tularosa Basin and White Sands.

For the folks of Western Dona Ana and El Paso County West. Winds of 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph are expected.

If you are planning to travel to the Eastern Black Range Foothills, Sacramento Mountains, or around White Sands, westerly winds approximately 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph are expected.

These damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Likewise, widespread power outages are expected and travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Blowing dust is expected as well.