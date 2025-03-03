Breaking: At least two people in hospital following two separate Central El Paso collisions

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- At least two people are in the hospital with serious injuries after two separate overnight collisions in Central El Paso.

The US-54 south ramp onto I-10 has been closed after a woman received serious injuries in a motorcycle crash. According to El Paso Police, the crash happened around 1 a.m. on March 3.

Hours before, one man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after he was hit by a vehicle along Wyoming and Piedras at 9:30 p.m.

This is a developing story, we will continue to update on air and online as we learn more information. We have an ABC-7 crew en route to the scene.