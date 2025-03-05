Skip to Content
Top Stories

Second Sun Metro employee, injured in explosion dies, according to City of El Paso

KVIA
By
New
Published 2:13 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The City of El Paso confirmed today that German Garcia, a fleet maintenance technician with Sun Metro, died from the injuries he suffered during an explosion that happened on Feb. 11.

He is the second Sun Metro employee to die from this incident. Ruben Ibarra died a few days after the explosion.

Both Ibarra and Garcia were transported to a burn unit in Phoenix for treatment of their injuries.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Yvonne Suarez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content