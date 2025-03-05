Second Sun Metro employee, injured in explosion dies, according to City of El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The City of El Paso confirmed today that German Garcia, a fleet maintenance technician with Sun Metro, died from the injuries he suffered during an explosion that happened on Feb. 11.
He is the second Sun Metro employee to die from this incident. Ruben Ibarra died a few days after the explosion.
Both Ibarra and Garcia were transported to a burn unit in Phoenix for treatment of their injuries.