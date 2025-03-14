Venardos Circus in El Paso for the first time

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- The Venardos Circus, an animal-free, Broadway-style circus, is making its El Paso debut. The show will be held at the Shoppes at Solana from March 13-23, bringing a mix of traditional circus acts, live music, and theatrical performances under a red-and-white striped tent.

Producer Kevin Venardos calls this season special, celebrating years of dreams realized by "The Little Circus That Could."

Schedule and showtimes:

Friday, March 14 – 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 15 – 2 p.m., 5 p.m.

Sunday, March 16 – 2 p.m., 5 p.m.

Wednesday, March 19 – 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 20 – 7 p.m.

Friday, March 21– 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 22 – 11 a.m., 2 p.m., 5 p.m.

Sunday, March 23 -- 2 p.m., 5 p.m.

For a sneak peek at what’s in store, tune in to Good Morning El Paso for a live preview from the big top.