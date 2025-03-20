El Paso County Deputies investigating shooting death of Fabens man

FABENS, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County Sheriff's Office and Texas Rangers are investigating an overnight shooting on 125 Mezcla in Fabens, Texas, that left one man dead.

The sheriff's office says deputies were sent out at 1:43 a.m. after receiving reports of shots fired in the area. Deputies arrived on the scene and found 26-year-old Aaron Villa with multiple gunshot wounds.

First responders tried to treat Villa's injuries, and he was sent to Del Sol Medical Center. He died from his wounds at the hospital.

Deputies and Texas Rangers are currently on the scene and investigating the shooting as a homicide. The sheriff's office says there are no active threats to the public.

