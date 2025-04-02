El Paso health official warns of valley fever amid dust storms 

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) — As strong winds kick up dust across the Borderland, health officials are reminding residents about a rare but serious fungal infection known as Valley fever.

The disease is caused by the Coccidioides fungus and thrives in desert soil. When disturbed by wind or construction, the spores become airborne and can be inhaled.

ABC-7 spoke to El Paso Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza who said while Valley fever is not common in the region, it does exist in desert areas, including Arizona, California, and West Texas.

“There's no way to prevent it,” Dr. Ocaranza said. “Your best prevention is to stay away from all the dust starts to cover your face with the mask and control your chronic conditions.”

Valley fever symptoms often mimic the flu and include fatigue, fever, cough, and chest pain.

Dr. Ocaranza emphasizes those with chronic conditions are more vulnerable to the disease, “Somebody that has uncontrolled chronic conditions like diabetes, then that might be something that gives a higher index of suspicion.”

In severe cases, Dr. Ocaranza said the infection can even be deadly, “If the body's already weak and we are infected with some of these fungal infections or some other infections, people can succumb to this kind of infection.”

Testing for Valley fever requires antibody screenings, which may take multiple tests to confirm. Dr. Ocaranza said treatment can also vary.

“Treatment is challenging because there is no specific medication that is going to be given here,” he explained. “Your physician may choose different medications to help combat this infection.”

There is currently no vaccine for Valley fever. Dr. Ocaranza emphasizes and recommends wearing a mask in dusty conditions, staying indoors when possible, and seeking medical attention if symptoms persist.