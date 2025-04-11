Skip to Content
1 case of measles confirmed at Bel Air High School

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The Ysleta Independent School District confirms that one of the measles cases reported by the City Health Department was registered at Bel Air High School.

"Ysleta ISD will reach out to any Bel Air High School parent whose child was found to be in contact with the positive measles case. For reference, about 34,000 students are enrolled at Ysleta ISD; only 0.6% of our students have NOT had the measles vaccine," said a spokeswoman with the district.

Health officials continue to investigate and are conducting contact-tracing efforts.

The District said they are following all procedures and policies required by the district and city's health directives.

"To ensure the safety and well-being of our students, staff, and community, Ysleta ISD will begin regular fogging procedures at all campuses with an anti-virus solution to help mitigate the potential for further measles exposure," added the spokeswoman.

