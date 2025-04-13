Skip to Content
Top Stories

Cosplay, autographs, and fan favorites at El Paso Comic Con

w shot
KVIA
rapunzel
KVIA
logo
KVIA
fanss
KVIA
comic con yellow suit
KVIA
4 shot
KVIA
samarui
KVIA
tree
KVIA
dead pool
KVIA
kid spikdeer
KVIA
more fans
KVIA
4 shot
KVIA
By
Updated
today at 9:19 PM
Published 8:54 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The pop culture event that gathers thousands of fans and vendors under one roof was held at the El Paso Convention Center this weekend.

"Honestly it's super fun. I love seeing other people's costumes and taking pictures with them, especially when people get into character, it's more fun," said Cosplayer Catherine Gutierrez.

Featured guests for 2025 were Sean Gunn, Scott Innes, Debi Derryberry, Patrick Warburton, and Vincent D'Onofrio.

"It's a great event that you can do with the whole family because fandoms span up and down ages so everybody can find something that they like here," said Sean Gunn, an actor and writer known for his role as Kraglin in the Marvel Universe Guardian of the Galaxy movies.

Fans were lined up around the convention center all three days eagerly awaiting their entrance into into the sci-fi world.

"Hang out with your friends, especially in cosplay, just all of the shenanigans that you guys can do together and even make new friendships, and then you get to meet outside and you start making friends and you start going roller skating together," said  

Local artists and collectors had their items on display for fans to sort through and find new additions to their own collections.

"It's really amazing to come to a place where everyone likes nerd things. It's a celebration of love and of everything nerdy," said Cosplayer Victoria.

Scott Innes, renown character voice actor, author, songwriter, and radio personality said the energy at this year's event was amazing, and enjoys making a stop in El Paso because of the great community.

"Puppy power, scrappy Doo, Scooby Dooby Doo, and Shaggy too and Yaba Daba Dooo. Oh right, Fred. So, lots of stuff for everybody, lots of vendors, lots of stars, El Paso Comic Con, that's the place to be.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Armando Ramirez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content