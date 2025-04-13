Cosplay, autographs, and fan favorites at El Paso Comic Con

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The pop culture event that gathers thousands of fans and vendors under one roof was held at the El Paso Convention Center this weekend.

"Honestly it's super fun. I love seeing other people's costumes and taking pictures with them, especially when people get into character, it's more fun," said Cosplayer Catherine Gutierrez.

Featured guests for 2025 were Sean Gunn, Scott Innes, Debi Derryberry, Patrick Warburton, and Vincent D'Onofrio.

"It's a great event that you can do with the whole family because fandoms span up and down ages so everybody can find something that they like here," said Sean Gunn, an actor and writer known for his role as Kraglin in the Marvel Universe Guardian of the Galaxy movies.

Fans were lined up around the convention center all three days eagerly awaiting their entrance into into the sci-fi world.

"Hang out with your friends, especially in cosplay, just all of the shenanigans that you guys can do together and even make new friendships, and then you get to meet outside and you start making friends and you start going roller skating together," said

Local artists and collectors had their items on display for fans to sort through and find new additions to their own collections.

"It's really amazing to come to a place where everyone likes nerd things. It's a celebration of love and of everything nerdy," said Cosplayer Victoria.

Scott Innes, renown character voice actor, author, songwriter, and radio personality said the energy at this year's event was amazing, and enjoys making a stop in El Paso because of the great community.

"Puppy power, scrappy Doo, Scooby Dooby Doo, and Shaggy too and Yaba Daba Dooo. Oh right, Fred. So, lots of stuff for everybody, lots of vendors, lots of stars, El Paso Comic Con, that's the place to be.