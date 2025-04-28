1 seriously injured after crash, all lanes closed at Sean Haggerty west, Gateway South

UPDATE: A second person has been taken to an area hospital with seriously injuries. Investigation continues.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso Police say all lanes at Gateway South and Sean Haggerty west are closed after a collision.

The crash happened at about 10:40 p.m. Sunday in the Northeast.

One person was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, according to El Paso Fire.

Police say the lanes will remain closed until their investigation is complete.