1 seriously injured after crash, all lanes closed at Sean Haggerty west, Gateway South
UPDATE: A second person has been taken to an area hospital with seriously injuries. Investigation continues.
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso Police say all lanes at Gateway South and Sean Haggerty west are closed after a collision.
The crash happened at about 10:40 p.m. Sunday in the Northeast.
One person was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, according to El Paso Fire.
Police say the lanes will remain closed until their investigation is complete.