Skip to Content
Top Stories

1 seriously injured after crash, all lanes closed at Sean Haggerty west, Gateway South

SEAN HAGGERTY CRASH ALL LANES CLOSED
TXDOT
By
Updated
today at 12:25 AM
Published 12:12 AM

UPDATE: A second person has been taken to an area hospital with seriously injuries. Investigation continues.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso Police say all lanes at Gateway South and Sean Haggerty west are closed after a collision.

The crash happened at about 10:40 p.m. Sunday in the Northeast.

One person was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, according to El Paso Fire.

Police say the lanes will remain closed until their investigation is complete.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Yvonne Suarez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content