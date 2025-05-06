UTEP to make “Special Announcement” about Mining Engineering program

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- UTEP President Heather Wilson, Texas State Senator César Blanco and other school officials are set to make an announcement "that will have a transformative impact on the University’s forthcoming mining engineering program," according to a news release.

The announcement will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The school announced the return of the Mining Engineering program in September 2024. It's scheduled to return in Fall 2027.

