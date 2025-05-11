151 physicians ready to serve the community

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) - The largest graduating class of any regional medical school walked across the stage Friday morning.

151 graduating student doctors from Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine are heading to residency programs in specialties ranging from anesthesiology to surgery.

"They are now going out to their residencies across the country, here in the southwest, and throughout the nation," said John Hummer, President of Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine. "We could not be more proud of their accomplishments. And they are going to make a great impact for years to come."

Burrell College was established in 2013 to address physician shortages in the southwest area. They have two campuses one in Las Cruces and another in Florida.

To date, the college has graduated over 860 physicians bringing their expertise and care to rural and underserved communities across the country.

The graduates will follow the "for the people and the future" motto of the school to serve everyone in the community.

"I think Burrell was really unique, first with the interview process, it felt like they were really trying to understand who I was and what I could bring to their school," said Dr. Love Opokuafrifa, DO, Class of 2025. "I think more so the way they asked me questions about I wanted to do on-campus and I think that really helped me to really understand that this was the place that I could grow and become a change maker and I feel like I really have."