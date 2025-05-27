Sinkhole causes flooding and lane closures in Far East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A sinkhole in Far East El Paso has caused water to flow onto the streets and at a local gas station.

It is happening near the intersection of Montana Ave. and Krag St.. According to TXDOT, West bound lanes on Montana are closed at Krag.

The Montana Vista Fire Lieutenant says a sink hole at this intersection caused the water to leak out.

Officials say that as of right now, residents are not being forced to evacuate.

"We advised the homeowners that their homes are gonna be flooded, but it's up to them if they want to evacuate or not," said Alberto Valenciana, Montana Vista Fire Lieutenant.

Our crews did see El Paso water on the scene shutting down water service in the area.

We have reached out to El Paso water to find out more.

We will continue to update you on air and online at KVIA.com.