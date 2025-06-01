Skip to Content
1 person hospitalized after Northeast El Paso shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One person was sent to University Medical Center after a shooting in Northeast El Paso early Sunday morning.

Police say it happened on the 4800 block of Dyer St. just before 1 a.m.

Our ABC-7 crews on the scene saw a large police presence surrounding Chit Char Bar and Lounge, including investigators and gang unit officers.

The EPPD Crimes Against Persons unit is now investigating.

