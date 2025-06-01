Cindy Ramos-Davidson, champion of small businesses dies

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The family of Cindy Ramos-Davidson shared with family and friends news of her passing Sunday morning.

She died peacefully surrounded by her family after battling pancreatic and colon cancer, and suffering a stroke, according to the family's post.

Ramos-Davidson was the CEO of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, where she advocated for small business owners in the community, helping them connect with funding and promoting their efforts.

"There are no words big enough to capture what she meant to our family, our community, and the countless lives she touched. If you’ve read her story, seen her work, or simply stood in her presence—you know she was a force of nature and a light in this world," wrote her daughter, Sarina Lora Davidson.

Ramos-Davidson was appointed CEO of the Hispanic El Paso Chamber of Commerce in 1999 and led the organization until she stepped down on April 11 of this year after 27 years of service.

A release announcing her departure stated she was "stepping down from her role to focus on her health and battle with pancreatic cancer".

“I would like to thank the many businesses that I have had the honor of connecting with over the years locally, statewide and nationally. I wish you all the very best!” stated Mrs. Ramos-Davidson at the time of her departure from the organization.