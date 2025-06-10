Person hit by car in Northeast El Paso causing complete closure on US-54

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Special traffic investigators have closed off US-54 in the Northeast after a person was hit by a car early Tuesday morning.

It happened in the Southbound lanes on US-54 near the Ellerthorpe Ave exit. Seek alternate routes.

Our ABC-7 crew on the scene did see what looks like a white sheet covering a body at the scene. Officials have not confirmed any injuries or deaths at this time.

Right now there is no other information available.

This is a developing story.