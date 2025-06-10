Skip to Content
Top Stories

Person hit by car in Northeast El Paso causing complete closure on US-54

By
Updated
today at 8:04 AM
Published 4:48 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Special traffic investigators have closed off US-54 in the Northeast after a person was hit by a car early Tuesday morning.

It happened in the Southbound lanes on US-54 near the Ellerthorpe Ave exit. Seek alternate routes.

Our ABC-7 crew on the scene did see what looks like a white sheet covering a body at the scene. Officials have not confirmed any injuries or deaths at this time.

Right now there is no other information available.

This is a developing story.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Isabel Garcia

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content