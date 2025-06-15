Dust Storm Advisory for El Paso and Las Cruces extended until 8:30 PM

The previously issued a Dust Storm Advisory for El Paso has been extended to 8:30 PM. This now includes Las Cruces. At 7:27 PM, a wall of dust was observed south of White Sands National Park to El Paso. Since the original advisory issued, the dust storm has since slowed down. It is now moving west at 30 miles per hour.

Less than one mile visibility with strong winds in excess of 40 mph is possible.

This dust storm is caused by an outflow boundary from storms in Eastern New Mexico!