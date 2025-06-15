Skip to Content
Top Stories

Dust Storm Advisory for El Paso and Las Cruces extended until 8:30 PM

KVIA
By
Updated
today at 7:39 PM
Published 6:44 PM

The previously issued a Dust Storm Advisory for El Paso has been extended to 8:30 PM. This now includes Las Cruces. At 7:27 PM, a wall of dust was observed south of White Sands National Park to El Paso. Since the original advisory issued, the dust storm has since slowed down. It is now moving west at 30 miles per hour.

Less than one mile visibility with strong winds in excess of 40 mph is possible.

This dust storm is caused by an outflow boundary from storms in Eastern New Mexico!

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jaelin Lewis

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content