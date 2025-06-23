ABC-7 First Alert: Flash Flood Warning for Dona Ana County including Dripping Springs until 11:15 PM

The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a Flash Flood Warning for East Dona Ana County until 11:15 PM.

Doppler radar indicates a thunderstorm over Talavera and near Dripping Springs producing heavy rain. Between 1 to 1.5 inches of rain has already fallen and an additional 1.5 inches of rain is expected to fall in the warned area.

Flooding may occur in Aguirre Springs and White Sands Missile Range as the storm crosses the Organ Mountains.