ABC-7 First Alert: Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Otero County along US-54 which includes Orogrande until 2 AM

today at 11:07 PM
Published 10:50 PM

The National Weather Service in El Paso/Santa Teresa has a Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Otero County until 2 AM. The warning area is along US Highway 54 which also includes Orogrande.

Doppler radar indicates that a thunderstorm is producing heavy rain in the warned area. Between 4-6 inches of rain has fallen and an additional 1-2 inches are possible.

Turn around, don't drown!

JAELIN LEWIS
Jaelin Lewis

