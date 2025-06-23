ABC-7 First Alert: Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Otero County along US-54 which includes Orogrande until 2 AM

The National Weather Service in El Paso/Santa Teresa has a Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Otero County until 2 AM. The warning area is along US Highway 54 which also includes Orogrande.

Doppler radar indicates that a thunderstorm is producing heavy rain in the warned area. Between 4-6 inches of rain has fallen and an additional 1-2 inches are possible.

Turn around, don't drown!