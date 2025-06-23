Skip to Content
ABC-7 First Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Dona Ana and Otero Counties including Organ and White Sands Missile Range until 10:15 PM

today at 9:32 PM
The National Weather in El Paso has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East-Central Dona Ana County and Southwestern Otero County until 10:15 PM. This includes Organ and White Sands Missile Range.

The main hazard in this storm is 60 mile per hour wind gusts and penny-sized hail. This storm is currently 14 miles south of White Sands National Park Soledad Canyon, moving east at 5 miles per hour.

