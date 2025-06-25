Skip to Content
Police investigate Lower Valley shooting, 3 injured

Published 10:55 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso Police are investigating a shooting that left three men with gunshot wounds.

It happened just before 9 p.m. n the 7300 block of Lilac in the Lower Valley,

Police say two of the men drove themselves to an area hospital for treatment. One was taken by ambulance.

Police are at the scene conducting their investigation into the cause of the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated on-air and online as information becomes available.

Yvonne Suarez

