Police investigate Lower Valley shooting, 3 injured

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso Police are investigating a shooting that left three men with gunshot wounds.

It happened just before 9 p.m. n the 7300 block of Lilac in the Lower Valley,

Police say two of the men drove themselves to an area hospital for treatment. One was taken by ambulance.

Police are at the scene conducting their investigation into the cause of the shooting.

