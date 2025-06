EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- All lanes on I-10 East and West are closed near Paisano due to a semi truck crash in the Westbound lanes.

Eastbound lanes are closed as crews clean up debris from the crash.

Traffic is being directed to exit at Paisano, Exit 23B.

TXDOT does not have an estimated clearing time.

ABC-7 is working to get more information at this time.

This is a developing story.